US Secy Of State Blinken Tests Positive For COVID, President Biden Not A 'close Contact'

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19 disease, exhibiting minor symptoms, and would be isolated at home, performing his work online. According to a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via a PCR test.” The statement further added that the Secretary has been completely vaccinated and is immune to the virus, with just minor symptoms.

.@SecBlinken tested positive for COVID-19 today and is experiencing only mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and boosted and will work from home in accordance with CDC Guidelines and the advice of State’s medical team. https://t.co/T60M0AyVOB — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) May 4, 2022

The statement also revealed, “He (Antony Blinken) tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning.” The Secretary has not met US President Joe Biden in person in many days, and the President hasn't been deemed as a close contact by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to their guidelines, the statement added.

Secretary Antony Blinken will conduct work virtually as scheduled

Further, the Secretary will be isolated at his residence and would maintain a virtual work as scheduled in accordance with CDC guidelines and in consultation with the Department's Bureau of Medical Services. As per the statement, he hopes to return to the Department as quickly as possible and resume his full responsibilities and tours.

Secretary Blinken has also expressed his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, as well as medical staff who have provided exemplary health services to the State Department workforce all around the globe, and he "encourages all Americans who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and their loved ones from severe COVID-19 disease," the statement said.

A number of high-profile US government officials have tested positive in recent months

In recent weeks and months, a number of high-profile US government officials have tested positive. Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris revealed that she had contracted the disease, and in March, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki postponed her trip to Belgium and Poland with the President after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time, CNN reported.

In addition to this, on April 26, US Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19. Her press secretary, Kirsten Allen, had confirmed the news in a statement, stating Harris had tested positive on both fast and PCR testing. As per media reports, "She has not been a recent contact to President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden due to recent travel schedules," Allen said.

Meanwhile, on March 22, Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID. Psaki posted the results of her PCR test on her Twitter account. She said that she had taken a PCR test in the morning and had a positive result.

Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 22, 2022

(Image: Shutterstock/ AP)