US Secy Of State Discussed Israel-Indonesia Normalisation During Visit To Jakarta: Report

US State Secretary Antony Blinken recently visited Indonesia during which he discussed the possibility of the world’s largest Muslim country establishing diplomatic ties with Israel, according to a report by the Times of Israel. The US under the Trump Administration brokered normalisation deals between Israel and two major Arab states- UAE and Bahrain. Now, a report published by Axios laid bare the possibility of Indonesia joining the much-vaunted Abraham Accords.

The report cited US State Department spokesperson Ned Price as saying that the White House was constantly in the quest for “additional opportunities” for normalisation. “We are always exploring additional opportunities for normalization, but we’ll leave those discussions behind closed doors until the right moment,” Price had said vis-a-vis Blinken South Asia visit. It is imperative to note that the US-Indonesia meet was declared a success with one news report revealing that Eyal Hulata recently met Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and even exchanged business cards with him.

Indonesia and Mauritania expected to be next

Previously, American officials had said that the White House speculated Indonesia and Mauritania as upcoming participants in the Abraham Accords. The much-vaunted Abraham Accords had, in 2020, normalised Israel's relations with UAE and Bahrain and encompassed ways to enhance partnership in the form of tourism, direct flights, scientific cooperation and, in time, establish full embassy-level diplomatic ties. The deal was brokered by former US President Donald Trump, a staunch supporter of Israeli claims over the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. In August, Trump first proposed the peace agreement between his ‘three great friends’.

Almost a month later, on September 15, Trump was joined by the then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain at the White House to ink the historic Abraham Accord. While both UAE and Bahrain had never supported or opposed the Palestinian cause, Israel had openly announced a claim over the Palestinian held land. Apart from Bahrain and UAE, Egypt had also signed the deal in the 1990s.

"The Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Israel (hereinafter, the “Parties”)…" read the historic peace agreement declaration.

(Image: AP)