US Seeks 'common Approach' With Allies For Possible Boycott Of China Olympics Next Year

The United States on June 7 reiterated its willingness to forge a “common approach” with the allies over a possible boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics, as a growing number of American lawmakers urge the same. As per reports, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a congressional hearing in Washington that “With regard to the Olympics, we're consulting very closely with allies and partners to look at the common concerns that we have, and ideally to establish a common approach” before adding that there will be “more on that in the weeks to come.”

Even as US lawmakers continue their call for boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics, US President Joe Biden’s administration has declined for months to reveal its present position on a possible ban. Reportedly, Blinken on Monday said that a united front with allied nations would be “much more effective than doing something on our own." Several Republicans and even House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi who is a Democrat have called for boycotting the games scheduled to take place next year. In particular, these calls are stemmed from the oppression of the Uyghur community by the Chinese government in the remote area of Xinjiang.

Nancy Pelosi Calls For 'Diplomatic Boycott'

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on May 19 called for America’s diplomatic boycott of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. She also denounced China for the reported human rights violations and declared the global leaders who choose to attend the event as losing their moral authority. While US-China relations have continued to deteriorate over a range of issues, several US lawmakers have grown more public about their call for boycotting the Beijing Olympics 2022 or have proposed to change the venue.

American lawmakers have even lambasted US-based corporations for their silence against what the US State Department has termed a ‘genocide’ of China’s religious minority of Uyghurs along with other communities. According to those US lawmakers, such firms are abetting the Chinese government, which has repeatedly denied all allegations of human rights abuses in the country. Amid the tensions, Pelosi told a virtual bipartisan congressional hearing on Tuesday that heads of state should boycott the games which are scheduled for February 2022.

"What I propose, and join those who are proposing, is a diplomatic boycott," Pelosi said, in which "lead countries of the world withhold their attendance at the Olympics...Let's not honour the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China," she added.

"For heads of state to go to China in light of a genocide that is ongoing, while you're sitting there in your seat, really begs the question, what moral authority do you have to speak again about human rights any place in the world?" US House Speaker said.

IMAGE: AP