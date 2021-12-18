US Seeks 'step-by-step Strategy' For Denuclearisation Of Korean Peninsula: NSA Sullivan

On Friday, December 17, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan stated that the POTUS Joe Biden-led administration is seeking a "step-by-step strategy" to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, a compromise between the opposing tactics of two previous US administrations. Sullivan also stated that the US remains committed to the 2018 deal inked in Singapore between the US and North Korea, which calls for North Korea's total denuclearization in exchange for US' security guarantees, Yonhap news agency reported. "When we came in, our approach with North Korea was to first look at the previous two administrations," Sullivan remarked referring to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump's administrations.

Speaking at a forum hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, a New York-based nonprofit think tank, the NSA stated that this "non-for-nothing" approach to strategic patience was adopted by the Obama administration. The Trump administration then pushed an "all-for-all deal" in Hanoi. He further added that the main thrust and goal of the Biden administration's policy is to bridge the gap between the two - to be ready to engage in diplomacy and to make incremental progress toward the eventual goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Former US President Trump and North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un held two historic summits - first in Singapore in June 2018 followed by one in Hanoi in February 2019. The North then pledged to strive toward full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at the first-ever US-North Korea meeting in Singapore, while the US agreed to develop new relations with the North. However, many believed that this would provide some security assurances to the North, which is still subject to multiple US and UN Security Council sanctions.

North Korea refused to engage in denuclearization talks with US

It is pertinent to mention here that since 2019, North Korea has refused to engage in denuclearization talks with the United States. "We continue to signal North Korea, both personally and publicly, as I am doing right now, that we are willing to engage in order to make progress on the basic issues laid out in the Singapore summit," Jake Sullivan was quoted by Yonhap as saying. Meanwhile, last month, South Korea's vice foreign minister Choi Jong-kun also met with his American counterpart to discuss measures to re-establish contact with North Korea, including the possibility of declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.

Image: AP