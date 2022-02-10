US Seeks To Upgrade Airbases In UK, Allots $40 Million To Expand Menwith Hill: Report

As the situation in eastern European flank remains broiling with Russian troop build-up, the United States has actively engaged in upgrading its airbases in the UK. Under the robust measures to develop the launchpads, Washington has also earmarked at least $40 million to upgrade Menwith Hill Base in North Yorkshire. The expansion is expected to intercept international communications and launch military airstrikes from British territory more swiftly and with a lasting impact, an investigative journalism outlet, Declassified UK reported on Wednesday.

While the $40 million is secured for US National Security Agency's biggest surveillance facility outside America, another $300 million is expected to be spent in the US B52 and Stealth bomber base at Fairford in Gloucestershire. In addition, another undisclosed sum has also been allotted to the CIA base in Croughton, Northamptonshire. Declassified UK clarified that the disclosed sum was acquired from a response to a parliamentary question from Labour Party lawmaker Alex Sobel. While the media outlet informed that the UK possessed the right to veto US operations, it argued that the sum allocated by Washington ensured no objection would be made from London.

The US program will reportedly last for five years with Washington, adding to its roster B52 bomber maintenance hangar, weapons storage, a mobile airbase and a rapid repairing facility.

UK sends military assistance to Kyiv

The developments come as the West is alarmed by Moscow's troop build-up along the Ukraine-Russia border, with US NSA Jake Sullivan, saying Russia could attack "any time now." In the wake of escalating tensions in the conflict-ridden Donbas region, with over 1,35,000 Russian troops amassed along the border, Ukraine has been calling for military and weapon assistance from its British neighbour. In response, the UK deployed a "new batch" of military support to Kyiv, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on Wednesday.

Feb 8-9 the cargo with military-technical aid arrived to 🇺🇦 from 🇬🇧- military goods& & equipment for the Territorial Defense Forces of @ArmedForcesUkr:bulletproof vests,helmets,etc.Thanks to our partners for their unwavering political&diplomatic support&military assistance 🇺🇦🤝🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/xZL1M5doeU — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Moscow has repeatedly refuted Western allegations of intention to invade Ukraine, calling out the US and its allies of spreading "hysteria." In addition, Russia has also raised concerns over NATO's expansion near its borders, dubbing it to be a threat to national security.

(Image: @USAirForce/Twitter/AP)