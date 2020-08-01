US Records 66,986 New COVID-19 Cases; Trump Says It's 'because We Do More Testing'

On July 31, the United States recorded 66,986 new cases of the novel coronavirus. According to reports, the US is the worst hit country by the novel coronavirus. Experts have requested people to stay home as much as possible and avoid going outdoors.

The United States President took over to social media to explain the surge in cases in the United States. He simply said that it is because of the increased number of testing that we have seen this surge. Reports suggest that on July 31, the US recorded the highest single day spike in coronavirus deaths. A total of 1,453 people lost their lives, taking the death toll to 153,882. In July, the cases in the US, cases rose by 69 per cent or 1.87 million and deaths rose by 20 per cent or 25,770 in total. However in June, the cases rose by 835,000 and deaths rose by 22,322.

We have more Cases because we do more Testing. It’s Lamestream Media Gold! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Cases spike to 4.5 million

According to reports, as of now the total number of cases of the novel coronavirus has reached 4.58 million in US. Reports suggest that some local bodies are yet to give the total figures. The highest number of cases are from California with a total of 500k cases, followed by Florida, Texas, New York and New Jersey.

Experts say that the rise in cases cannot be solely explained by the increased number of tests. It is also because people are not following the social distancing measures and they are not following instructions. Some places have reimposed instructions while others continue to open because they do not want to affect the economy.

