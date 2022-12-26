US Sees Heart Attacks Spike During Holiday Season, Says Report

More people die of heart attacks in the United States between December 25 and January 1 than at any other time of the year, according to research conducted by the American Heart Association, a nonprofit organisation focussed on heart and brain health. One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States of America from cardiovascular disease, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 697,000 people in the United States died of heart disease in 2020, that’s nearly one in every five deaths.

"The holidays are a busy, often stressful, time for us. Routines are disrupted; we may tend to eat and drink more and exercise and relax less. We also may not be listening to our bodies or paying attention to warning signs, thinking it can wait until after the new year," said Donald Lloyd-Jones, volunteer president of the American Heart Association, and Eileen M. Foell Professor of Heart Research at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Breaking out of COVID ennui

"All of these can be contributors to increasing the risk of heart attack at this time of the year."

The doctors add that the holiday season may be particularly difficult for people who did not get to be with family last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's incredibly important to be aware of these risks. Take a few simple steps that can help keep your heart healthy with much to celebrate in the new year," they added.

What causes heart disease?

A poor diet, lack of exercise and other unhealthy habits tend to take a toll on the heart, the nonprofit stated.

The study also lists several ways to prevent heart disease:

One should stay physically active during the holiday season. Physical activity typically decreases in winter. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of physical activity every week.

The group also calls for self-care during the holiday season, at a time when many struggle with over-packed schedules and strained finances.

Reducing stress and avoiding hectic travelling while keeping a check on alcohol consumption and reducing sodium in diets are ways to keep the heart healthy, the American Heart Association says.