US Senate Approves Bill For Emergency Support To Americans Evacuated From Afghanistan

The United States Senate passed a bill on Tuesday which states that it would offer emergency deportation support to American citizens who have been evacuated from military conflicted Afghanistan. According to US media, the law was passed with unanimous consent, and the Vice President of Unites States, Kamala Harris was there to supervise the proceedings of the bill.

US Senate passes bill for emergency assistance

As per CNN, for the bill, the US government would reserve approximately USD 10 million for every fiscal year in the fiscal years of 2021 and 2022. This support will be provided to the impacted evacuees from the emergency deportation. "Vice President Kamala Harris came to the Senate to preside over the bill's passage. The bill was approved by unanimous consent during the Senate's August recess when the chamber came into session for a quick pro-forma session where no other business was conducted."

According to the current status of the bill, it now went to President Joe Biden's office for his signature as the bill had already been passed by the House. Democratic Ben Cardin, the senator from Maryland has asked for unanimous consent to approve the bill in the US Senate. Cardin further said about the bill for the US evacuees, "the funds that are available to take care of Americans who have been brought home from Afghanistan. They've been uprooted, they were living in Afghanistan, so to take care of their necessities on a short-term basis. It might be housing, ... food, transportation, those sorts of issues on a short-term basis."

On Tuesday morning, US troops departed from Afghanistan, bringing an end to a disrupted and complex withdrawal of US personnel and several Afghan citizens from America's longest-running conflict. According to the US Secretary of States Antony Blinken, after the US troops withdrawal from the war-torn land on August 31, it will be a commencement of a new phase between the engagement of Americans with Afghanistan.

Blinken tweeted by saying, "It's one in which we will lead with our diplomacy. The military mission is over," as per ANI. He further said that the US diplomatic representation in Kabul has been discontinued and that the US operations have been relocated to Doha, Qatar.

Biden's statement on the last day of evacuation

While, President Joe Biden spoke to the country on Tuesday, thanking the US troops for their efforts in rescuing civilians after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. He further said that he bears the accountability for the decision to pull out US troops from Afghanistan since remaining there was no longer a viable option. Biden said that this withdrawal would have been a complicated and risky operation at any period. Further stressing he said that no evacuation effort could ever be possible at the ending of war without facing difficulties.



(Image Credit: AP, Inputs: ANI)