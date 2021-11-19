US Senate Approves Congressional Gold Medals For Troops Killed In Kabul Airport Blast

The US Senate on Wednesday, 17 November, unanimously passed a bill that would award Congressional Gold Medal to 13 US service members killed in a terrorist attack outside Kabul’s airport in August. According to CNN, members of the Senate have said with the award, Washington moves to recognise the courage, sacrifice, and services of 11 Marines, a soldier and a Navy corpsman who were killed in Afghanistan. The Senate approval, which will award the highest congressional medals for the slain marines, will now be sent to US President Joe Biden’s for his signature.

In the bill, the US senators wrote that the American servicemembers went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the US and its allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan. The American service members “exemplified extreme bravery and valour” against armed enemy combatants, the bill said. It added that the American service members dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honour.

Biden to sign bill into law

The bombing, for which ISIS-K later claimed responsibility, happened while the US military scrambled to evacuate as many civilians as possible before the military fully withdrew from the war-ravaged nation on August 31. Throngs of Afghans desperate to flee the newly reinstated Taliban rule had crowded outside the airport. An estimated 170 Afghans were killed in the suicide blast in addition to the 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier killed.

Now, Senate members have said that now they look forward to seeing the US President honouring American heroes and swiftly signing the bill into law. It is to mention that in the United States, the Congressional Gold Medal is the country’s highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions. According to ANI, so far, 13 times the medal has been awarded to different individuals and groups of people.

(Image: AP)