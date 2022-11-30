US Senate Approves 'Respect For Marriage Act' Bill For Protecting Same-sex Marriages

In a historic bipartisan measure to safeguard same-sex and inter-racial unions, the Senate of the United States on Tuesday has approved the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’. According to The Guardian report, Democrats have been working quickly to obtain Joe Biden's sign to make it law before Republicans win control of the House in 2023. Furthermore, in the end, the vote was 61-36. It is pertinent to mention that all of the Democratic party members voted in favor of the legislation, and 12 Republicans who supported it earlier this month for a procedural vote also backed it.

Prior to being delivered to US President Joe Biden's desk to be passed into law, the legislation must now be approved by the House. Before the end of the year, the House is anticipated to adopt the legislation. According to the CNN report, this might happen as early as next week.

Same-sex marriages bill passed by the US Senate

Furthermore, the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling from 2015, which made same-sex marriage legal nationally, will not be codified by the Respect for Marriage Act. However, it did mandate that states recognise all legally valid marriages, even those that take place in other jurisdictions. States would be obligated to recognise legal marriage regardless of "sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin," further protecting interracial unions.

Since the supreme court struck down the right-to-abortion ruling in June, which was controlled by conservatives, same-sex marriage was perceived as being in danger. Then, the ardent Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that subsequent consideration may be given to other privacy-based rights, such as same-sex marriage.

Even though there is a record-high level of public support for same-sex unions—roughly 70%—the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Movement Advancement Project claimed that if the highest court were to strike down the law, at least 29 states would be allowed to impose restrictions, The Guardian reported.

US President on same-sex marriages bill

In the meantime, after the Senate passed it on Tuesday night, Biden hailed it as a "bipartisan achievement," saying that for four million American citizens it will "safeguard the rights and protections to which LGBTQI+ and interracial couples and their children are entitled," CNN reported. He also said, “It will also ensure that, for generations to follow, LGBTQ+ youth will grow up knowing that they too can lead full, happy lives and build families of their own.”

As per the Guardian report, Biden hailed senators for their "bipartisan achievement". He further noted that when the House will adopt this measure and delivers it to his desk for swift and proud enactment, he would look forward to welcoming them at the White House.

(Image: AP)