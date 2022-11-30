US Senate Codifies Same-sex Marriage: The Journey From Negligence To Codification

The US witnessed a historic moment on Tuesday when the US Senate approved legislation to codify protection for same-sex and interracial marriages. The move came after the rise in worries that the Supreme Court with a conservative majority can scrap the 2015 law, similar to what happened with Roe v Wade. The decision by the US Senate to codify the law came in a bipartisan manner with the final vote reaching 61 to 36, in favour of the decision.

The struggle to ensure marriage equality in the US has been very long, especially the marriages of same-sex couples. The country witnessed the first legal marriage of same-sex couples in 2004, back then only 30% of Americans supported the cause. Things have changed since then, in June, Gallup reported that around 70% of Americans supported same-sex marriage, and the figures marked a new milestone in this endeavour. Emphasizing that the legislation was “a long time coming”, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed that legislation was a part of America’s, “Difficult but inexorable march towards greater equality.” Overall the journey from negligence to a step toward codification was very long.

From a “new invention” to a law.

When the conversation surrounding same-sex marriage came to the forefront in the USA, many conservatives thought that it was a “new invention”. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito called it, “an institution which is newer than cellphones or the internet.” The 1969 Stonewall riots led to the rise in the American gay rights movement, however, it wasn’t until the 1990s that demand for legalizing same-sex marriage came to the forefront. The demands started gaining momentum after the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) was signed into law. The DOMA defined marriage, “as an agreement shared between man and woman.”

Things changed in 2003 when the Supreme Court struck down sodomy laws in Lawrence v. Texas and Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage. Despite the fact that then-President George W. Bush opposed the legalisation of same-sex marriage, different states started taking matters into their own hands. However, it wasn’t until 2004 that the country witnessed its first legally married same-sex couple. Tanya McCloskey and Marcia Kadish got married on May 17, 2004, creating a history in this endeavour.

Challenges on the road to marriage equality

While different states were taking a stance in favour of same-sex marriage, the existence of DOMA was a major hindrance to ensuring marriage equality. Things started changing in 2013 when Edith Windsor challenged DOMA and the Supreme court deemed it unconstitutional. Although the decision was only limited to a handful of states until 2015.

In 2015 a landmark decision changed everything. In Obergefell v, Hodges, the Supreme Court asserted that same-sex marriage is a constitutional right in the US and held that all 50 states should recognize such unions. The ruling was a turning point in the fight for marriage equality in the country. The need to codify the legislation became apparent after the Supreme court with a conservative majority overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v.Wade decision in June, which overturned the federal right to an abortion.

This move by the Supreme Court acted as a catalyst for the rise in demands to codify the legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. The codification will remove the chances of it getting chopped off by the Supreme court. The US President Joe Biden then went on to praise the bipartisan move to codify the 2015 law, he exclaimed that he will “promptly and proudly” sign the bill if it gets passed by the House of Representatives. “The LGBTQ youth will grow up knowing that they too can lead a full happy lives and build families of their own.” The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives for a final vote.