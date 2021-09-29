US Senate Committee Questions Top Defence Officials Over Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

On Tuesday, September 28, the United States Senate Armed Services Committee questioned top US defence officials over President Joe Biden administration's handling of the hasty withdrawal of the forces from Afghanistan, leaving the country in the clutches of the Taliban. The committee grilled Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, and US Central Command, Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie.

Meanwhile, Biden was questioned on the US leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan after McKenzie and Milley revealed that they had advocated it, reported ANI. Last month, the US announced the completion of its massive evacuation operations in Afghanistan, marking the end of a 20-year-long US mission in the war-ravaged country. President Joe Biden had stated that the US completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, evacuating over 120,000 people to safety.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Biden and said the President received a variety of recommendations from experts. Psaki also claimed that the risks of staying in Afghanistan - including a war with the Taliban and increased US casualties - were too high for Biden and that the US would have had to send additional forces to the nation in order to have the militarily involved. "We are not talking about long-term recommendations. There was no one who said that 'five years from now, we could have 2,500 troops and that would be sustainable'," said Psaki, according to ANI.

According to Defence Secretary Austin, military authorities had considered the prospect of collapse, but no one had actually prepared for the Ghani government to fall as quickly as it did. In February 2020, the Trump administration reached an agreement with the Taliban in which the US committed to withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan only if the Taliban agreed not to allow any terrorist organisation to use Afghanistan as a launchpad for terror operations.

'US military could return to Afghanistan if it becomes launchpad for terror operations'

Meanwhile, Gen. McKenzie hinted at a possibility of the US military returning to Afghan land if the Taliban try to breach the deal. "I do not trust the Taliban and do not consider the Taliban to be a reliable partner, and any time you deal with the Taliban you have to look at what they do and not what they say," he said, adding that it is still "too early" to say if there will be a terror threat to the United States on the backdrop of troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, reported ANI.

It should be mentioned here that as soon as the Taliban took control of the capital city on August 15, Afghanistan descended into chaos and residents were seen rushing to leave the country. Heavily armed Taliban fighters fanned out across the capital, as the government led by President Ashraf Ghani had collapsed.

IMAGE: AP