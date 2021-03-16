US Senate Confirms Deb Haaland As First Native American Cabinet Secretary

Arizona born Deb Haaland, on March 15, made history by becoming the first-ever native American to get confirmed as the US Secretary of the Interior. The Senate voted 51-40 with most Republicans voting against her after several highlighted her stance on public land issues and fossil fuel extremes. However, the 60-year-old Democrat was successful in grabbing support from some major GOP members including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski amongst others.

Not the first time

Born in Winslow, it is not the first time that Deborah Anne Haaland had made history. In 2018, she was elected as one of the two first female Native Americans in Congress. Her election came as a direct win for an alliance of progressive and indigenous seat who campaigned day and night to raise one of their own to the higher seat. Halland is now tasked with overseeing policies that would guide the use of 500 million acres of tribal and federal land. Additionally, she would also serve as President Biden’s representative to over 574 federally recognized indigenous tribes.

Meanwhile, Halland, during her confirmation hearings, highlighted that nomination was “historic” and was an inspiration to not only her community but to all American residents. Speaking at her confirmation hearings, she said, “The historic nature of my confirmation is not lost on me, but I will say, it is not about me. Rather, I hope this nomination would be an inspiration for Americans -- moving forward together as one nation and creating opportunities for all of us."

Elaborating further on her inspiration for the role she said that as an American, she felt obligated to “protect the land and the country”. “It's difficult to not feel obligated to protect this land, and I feel that every Indigenous person in this country understands that," adding, "We want to protect this country, and that means protecting it in every single way,” she said.

(Image: Twitter/IndianCountry)