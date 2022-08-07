US Senate Confirms Indian-American Litigator Roopali H Desai To US Court Of Appeals

The United States Senate on Saturday confirmed that Indian American litigator Roopali H Desai will serve on the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, making her the first South Asian judge to serve on the court.

Desai’s appointment to the Court of Appeals was confirmed by the Senate by a bipartisan vote of 67-29. The US Courts of Appeal are the intermediate appellate courts that are divided into circuits that cover a geographic area of the nation.

Notably, the Ninth Circuit is headquartered in San Francisco in California and is the largest of the thirteen courts of appeals. It covers nine states, and two territories and presently has 29 active judgeships. President Joe Biden nominated Roopali H Desai to serve as a circuit judge on the Ninth Court on June 15.

Who is Roopali Desai?

Indian-American Roopali H Desai was born in Toronto, Canada and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Arizona. Desai then attended the James E. Rogers College of Law and graduated in 2005. Desai began her career 16 years ago after she served as a law chief to Chief Judge Mary M Schroeder of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Desai has also served as an associate at Lewis & Roca law firm and at the Coppersmith Brockelman. She joined Coppersmith Brockelman in 2007 and became a partner in 2013. She later served as the legal counsel and campaign attorney for senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Following the 2020 US presidential election, Desai represented the office of Arizona Secretary of State in several cases regarding challenges to the state's results. USA Today named Roopali Desai as Women of the Year in 2022 for her work in launching a recreational marijuana program in Arizona, overturning a ban on mask mandates, and the lawsuits against false claims about the 2020 US presidential election.

After her nomination, several committee members congratulated Desai for addition to the Ninth Circuit.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Desai

Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said. "It comes as no surprise that Desai's nomination has received high praise across the political and ideological spectrum, as well as from state judges, law enforcement officials, and three different fire fighters' organisations. With 16 years of experience as a litigator, she is an outstanding addition to the Ninth Circuit."

Ahead of the Senate vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Desai's resume leaves no doubt she merits confirmation: a graduate of Arizona School of Law, a clerk for Judge Mary Schroeder, the first woman to ever serve as a Ninth Circuit Chief Judge, she has excelled at every step of her legal career.

“She is one of Arizona's top election lawyers, having played a crucial role in protecting her state's elections in 2020, and has fought for everyone from children in foster care to children in public schools during the pandemic,” he said.

Neil Makhija, Indian American Impact executive director, said Desai's bold and inspired work as an attorney in Arizona earned her a reputation and career of which she should be immensely proud.

"A fierce defender of democracy, she valiantly represented the Arizona state secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, against a lawsuit by President Donald Trump's campaign that sought to overturn Biden's victory in Arizona,” he said.