US Senate Convenes For Rare Weekend Session Over Infrastructure Deal

The United States Senate convened for a rare weekend session on July 31 and the senate planned to reconvene on Sunday. The lawmakers worked on the text of infrastructure bill that would spend nearly $1 trillion on roads, rail lines and other infrastructure. The Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer encouraged the authors of a bipartisan infrastructure plan to complete writing their bill.

Senators worked on a weekend

Several senators had predicted that the text of the bill would be available for review on late Friday or early Saturday but as the work was not finished, the Senate convened for a rare weekend session on July 31. The US Senate convened at 11 am and adjourned at 9:52 pm on Saturday. The Senate wrapped up a rare Saturday session making little visible progress on the infrastructure bill.

Schumer informed that he understood that completing such a large bill is a difficult task and added that the senators needed some more time. He warned that he was prepared to keep lawmakers in Washington for as long as it took to complete votes on both the bipartisan plan and a budget blueprint. It would allow work later on a $3.5 trillion that would focus on social, health and environmental bill.

"The longer it takes to finish, the longer we will be here, but we’re going to get the job done," AP quoted Schumer as saying.

According to The Associated Press, the infrastructure bill could have more than 2,500 pages when introduced. Under the infrastructure bill, the package includes $110 billion for roads and bridges, $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for rail. The government also plans to spend $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure and $17 billion for ports and $25 billion for airports to reduce congestion and maintenance backlogs.

