US Senate Democrats Introduce Bill To Guard Women Who Cross State Lines For Abortions

A significant bill has been unveiled on Tuesday by a group of Senate Democrats in the United States to safeguard a person's freedom to travel across states for reproductive healthcare, such as abortions and contraception. The "Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022" has been passed by Democratic Senators Patty Murray (Washington) and Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada). According to The Hill report, the legislation would provide the US attorney general the ability to take civil action against states that attempt to implement or enforce laws prohibiting or criminalising travel for an abortion. The attorney general would also be authorised to take civil actions against states.

The bill expressly forbids any attempts to "restrict or in way sanction, hold liable, discriminate against, or otherwise disadvantage any individual from traveling to another State to receive or provide reproductive health care that is legal in that State," quoting the 14th Amendment and previous Supreme Court decisions on interstate travel, The Hill reported.

Taking to Twitter, Senators Patty Murray said that she along with Senator Masto and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (New York) presented legislation to safeguard every American's freedom to travel state borders and receive the necessary reproductive health care. She also said, “We are not going to let extreme Republicans hold people captive in their states. Getting this passed is urgent.”

.@SenCortezMasto, @gillibrandny & I introduced legislation to protect EVERY American’s right to travel across state lines & get the reproductive health care they need.



We are not going to let extreme Republicans hold people captive in their states. Getting this passed is urgent. pic.twitter.com/heHglEf3S1 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 12, 2022

LIVE: Tune in to listen to @PattyMurray, @gillibrandny, and I speak about our legislation to protect the right for all Americans to travel to another state for time-sensitive, essential abortion care. https://t.co/3PFAoJoaW8 — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) July 12, 2022

Abortions rights in US

The White House has taken similar action to defend the right to travel across state lines in terms of getting reproductive services, such as abortions, and a number of businesses have also declared their intentions to pay for employees' travel expenses when they would travel outside of their home states in order to get an abortion.

According to The Hill report, companies like Amazon, Conde Nast, Disney, Meta, as well as JPMorgan Chase have all indicated that they intend to pay for the travel expenses of their workers who need abortions.

As per a press release from US Senator for Maryland Chris Van Holland, “This legislation would make it crystal clear that it is illegal for anti-choice states to limit travel for abortion services and would empower the Attorney General and impacted individuals to bring a civil action against those who restrict a woman’s right to cross state lines to receive legal reproductive care.”

Besides this, Murry said, “Restricting women’s right to travel across state lines is truly radical–and un-American.” She added that their proposal would safeguard Americans' constitutional freedom to cross state boundaries in search of legal abortion and the healthcare professionals who perform it.

Further, Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer (New York), Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota), Dianne Feinstein (California), Raphael Warnock (Georgia), and independent Senator Bernie Sanders (Vermont) are also co-sponsors of the legislation.

US terminates abortion rights

On June 24, the US Supreme Court terminated abortion rights, nullifying the constitutional protection given to women in the illustrious Roe v. Wade decision of 1973. The almost 50-year-old constitutional right to an abortion has been abolished by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Notably, nearly nine states, comprising Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, have outlawed abortion. In the upcoming weeks, it is anticipated that few other states would prohibit or limit the practise.

(Image: AP)

