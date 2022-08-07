US Senate Democrats Vote To Push Ahead Landmark Health Care & Climate Bill

The US Senate voted on Saturday, 6 August, to push ahead Democrats sweeping health care and climate bills towards final passage. Democrats voted for the legislation through the evenly divided chamber by 51-50, according to AP. The bill titled Inflation Reduction Act would call for the largest climate investment in history of the United States. It would further bring changes to health policy by allowing Medicare to negotiate the prices of certain medications prescribed in doctor’s offices or bought at the pharmacy and extending expiring health care subsidies for three years, CNN reported.

In addition, the bill will impose a 15% minimum tax on the income large companies report to shareholders. The move will allow raising $258 billion over a 10 year period and it will be applicable to firms which generate profits more than $1 billion. Notably, Medicare is a government national health insurance program in the US. Democrats intend to extend the increased federal premium subsidies for Obamacare coverage through 2025, as per the report. The bill has been prepared by having negotiations and provides Democrats an opportunity to bring their policy ahead of the midterm elections.

Senate Democrats use special procedure to approve package

Senate Democrats have used a special procedure to approve the package without the votes of Republican leaders. After the legislation gets the go-ahead in the Senate, the bill will need to be approved by the House of Representatives, as per the CNN report. Following the approval of the House of Representatives, the bill will move to US President Joe Biden for him to sign it into law. Senate Democrats have been using a special procedure called reconciliation and require a simple majority for passage of the bill. The clean energy and climate package worth around $370 billion is the largest climate investment in US history.

The bill has been introduced at a time when floods and heat waves have been witnessed in the US. The bill includes many tax intensives aimed to lower the cost of electricity with more renewables. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the bill will help to bring down inflation, lower costs and tackle climate change, as per the AP report. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed that Democrats were "misreading" the outrage of Americans as a "mandate for yet another reckless taxing and spending spree.”

