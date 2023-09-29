US Senate Grills President Joe Biden's Pentagon Nominee Over Afghanistan Evacuation Role

In a heated confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican senators launched a scathing attack at President Joe Biden's nominee for the Pentagon's top policy chief, Derek Chollet. The focus of their ire was Chollet's role in the Afghanistan evacuation during his tenure as a State Department official.

During the hearing, Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) took the lead in challenging Chollet, accusing the State Department of mishandling the evacuation and thwarting his own efforts to rescue American citizens, including a critically ill 3-year-old girl, during and after the withdrawal. Chollet, who served as the counselor of the State Department at the time, still holds that role, as per a report from Politico.

State department hindered rescue efforts?

Mullin's impassioned account painted a grim picture of the evacuation process. He alleged that the State Department hindered his attempts to transport a group of Americans, including the ailing 3-year-old girl with a leg infection and a mother with her three children, to the Kabul airport. "All night of the 29th, you guys are taking me from gate to gate, to gate, to gate, trying to get these individuals in HKIA," Mullin stated, referring to the Hamid Karzai International Airport. "The State Department was stopping us every step of the way."

Senator discloses tragic information

The senator revealed that, after driving the 3-year-old girl across the border to Tajikistan, the U.S. ambassador there conveyed a disheartening message: "I was told by Washington, D.C., not to assist you in any way." Tragically, the young girl succumbed to her condition, prompting Mullin to emphasise the gravity of the situation.

Is Biden's nominee dishonest?

He recounted sending pictures of the child from his phone to State Department officials. Mullin expressed his frustration, bluntly accusing Chollet of dishonesty. "For you to sit there and say that every American who wanted to get out got out, you’re absolutely lying. And you know that to be factual and you say it with a straight face," he asserted.

Derek Chollet, nominated to succeed Colin Kahl as the top Pentagon policy advisor, faces a contentious confirmation process. As the hearing unfolds, the spotlight on Chollet's role in the Afghanistan evacuation reminds us of US' botched up withdrawal from Afghanistan, a shameful moment in the nation's history.