US Senate Majority Leader Schumer Walking On Tight Rope As Gun Control Debate Reignites

US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is appearing to walk on a tightrope on gun control legislation especially as the country mourns the victims of two mass shootings that took place within 10 days. The incidents have further frustrated the Democrats over inaction on guns. Schumer is being forced by the members of his caucus and progressive activists are pushing him to force the GOP to vote on proposals to amend gun laws, he also wants to protect Democrats in tough races in purple states from taking tough votes.

As per a report by The Hill, one Democratic senator who requested anonymity to discuss internal caucus dynamics, said that the Senate Majority Leader is presently closely attuned to the preferences of senators in tough races who need to win to keep the equally split Senate in Democratic hands. The senator reportedly said that the Democratic senators in tough races have a bigger say than other members.

The senator was quoted by the media outlet as saying, “There’s a discussion in the caucus about whether to hold accountability votes and the people who are trying really hard to win tough races have a supermajority”.

‘What are we doing?’ asks Senator Chris Murphy

Senator Chris Murphy also took to the Senate floor to ask “what are we doing” after the shooting killed 19 young children along with two teachers when an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Murphy has also voiced support for seeking compromise with GOP senators on smaller-bore issues. As per the report, he has pressed for time to work out something with Republicans willing to talk.

“Maybe I’m a fool for being the eternal optimist, but I’m just gonna stay at it for these next few days, the next week,” the senator told NPR’s “All Things Considered” this week. Murphy also told The Hill that he wants to get 60 votes on legislation. He said, “I want 60 votes. I’m willing to do pieces of Manchin-Toomey that can get 60 votes and can save lives. I’m not going to negotiate in public what we end up debating because I want to listen to Republicans” referring to the bill crafted in 2013 by Senators Joe Manchin and Pat Toomey.

Image: AP