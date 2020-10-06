US Senate Panel To Open Hearing For Supreme Court Judge Nomination On October 12

US Senate Judiciary Committee announced that it would open a confirmation hearing to consider the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court seat on October 12. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, the chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee, said that the hearing, which will be in a hybrid format, would start at 6.30pm (IST).

US President Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a lifetime seat on the top court. The US constitution bestows all rights and absolute power to the president to nominate a citizen to the powerful Supreme Court as one of the nine justices.

The 48-year-old federal appeals court judge is popular among the religious conservatives and anti-abortion campaigners and her appointment could impact some of the most partisan issues of the United States. Graham has welcomed the “outstanding” nomination of Judge Barrett, saying she is highly qualified in all the areas that matter – character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition.

“As the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m very committed to ensuring that the nominee gets a challenging, fair, and respectful hearing,” Graham said in a statement.

Objection from Democrats

White House hopeful Joe Biden has objected the hurried nomination of Barrett and called on Republicans to wait till elections scheduled for November 3. Last week, Biden told reporters that no Supreme Court justice has been nominated and installed during presidential elections in the history of the United States. He accused Trump of rushing to install a new Supreme Court justice to eliminate Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic.

“There are Senate Republicans out there who know in their hearts that if you shut out the voice of the people during an election, you are closing the door on American democracy thereafter," he added, calling it an abuse of power.

However, Trump said that elections have “consequences” and he has been elected to the White House for four years as Biden questioned his decision to nominate a justice when elections are underway. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asserted that they are going ahead with the “full, thorough and timely confirmation process that Judge Barrett and the court deserve.”

