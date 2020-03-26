The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

US Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Amid Economic Crisis

US News

After intense negotiations over the $2 trillion economic stimulus package to help economy between the US Senate Democrats and Republicans, it has been passed.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
US Senate

Days after intense negotiations over the $2 trillion economic stimulus package to help the United States economy between the Senate Democrats and Republicans, the bill has been passed with overwhelming votes of 96-0. The Senate’s approval on the rescue plan has led to pressure on the Democrat-led House of Representatives to quickly pass the bill and send it to US President Donald Trump for his signature. 

The package includes unprecedented injection of loans, tax breaks, and direct payments for major corporations and individual taxpayers to help the American economy as the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip on the nation with more than 68,000 confirmed cases and at least 1,032 deaths. The unprecedented pandemic has caused abrupt shutdowns of American businesses and some economists have reportedly also warned that unemployment could hit 30 per cent. 

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell claimed that the trillion-dollar bill will provide "urgent relief" to the "small responders" including others who require the country's support. The bill will now go to the House where the Democrats have introduced their own proposal which they deem more "effective".

Read - Mylab Coronavirus Test Kit Has Received Commercial Approval In India

Read - Chetan Bhagat Says Lockdown Isn't The Full Coronavirus Solution; Here's What He Proposes

‘Workers will be hurt’

Both the Congressional and US President Donald Trump administration negotiators had signalled on March 24 that they are back on track to clinch a bipartisan agreement on a nearly trillion-dollar emergency stimulus package to soften the blow of coronavirus outbreak on US economy. Even though the timeline for the final passage of the bill which Democrats claim to have many flaws, has slipped, Trump had said that Congress has to pass the bill “with no nonsense” or else the American “workers will be hurt”. The US President is under pressure to rectify the country’s economic outlook and the increasing number of Americans losing their livelihoods amid the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Read - Chennai Takes Coronavirus Fight To The Skies By Deploying Petrol-run Disinfection Drones

Read - Cannes Film Festival Venue Opens Its Doors To The Homeless Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES