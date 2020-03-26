US Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Amid Economic Crisis

Days after intense negotiations over the $2 trillion economic stimulus package to help the United States economy between the Senate Democrats and Republicans, the bill has been passed with overwhelming votes of 96-0. The Senate’s approval on the rescue plan has led to pressure on the Democrat-led House of Representatives to quickly pass the bill and send it to US President Donald Trump for his signature.

The Senate just pivoted from one of the most divided periods in recent memory to passing the largest rescue package in American history. And we passed it unanimously.



Americans deserved this outcome. I am proud the Senate stepped up. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 26, 2020

The package includes unprecedented injection of loans, tax breaks, and direct payments for major corporations and individual taxpayers to help the American economy as the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip on the nation with more than 68,000 confirmed cases and at least 1,032 deaths. The unprecedented pandemic has caused abrupt shutdowns of American businesses and some economists have reportedly also warned that unemployment could hit 30 per cent.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell claimed that the trillion-dollar bill will provide "urgent relief" to the "small responders" including others who require the country's support. The bill will now go to the House where the Democrats have introduced their own proposal which they deem more "effective".

Read - Mylab Coronavirus Test Kit Has Received Commercial Approval In India

Read - Chetan Bhagat Says Lockdown Isn't The Full Coronavirus Solution; Here's What He Proposes

‘Workers will be hurt’

Both the Congressional and US President Donald Trump administration negotiators had signalled on March 24 that they are back on track to clinch a bipartisan agreement on a nearly trillion-dollar emergency stimulus package to soften the blow of coronavirus outbreak on US economy. Even though the timeline for the final passage of the bill which Democrats claim to have many flaws, has slipped, Trump had said that Congress has to pass the bill “with no nonsense” or else the American “workers will be hurt”. The US President is under pressure to rectify the country’s economic outlook and the increasing number of Americans losing their livelihoods amid the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today. The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

Read - Chennai Takes Coronavirus Fight To The Skies By Deploying Petrol-run Disinfection Drones

Read - Cannes Film Festival Venue Opens Its Doors To The Homeless Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak