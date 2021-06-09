US Senate Passes $200 Billion 'bipartisan Legislation' To Counter China's Tech Influence

The United States (US) has escalated steps aimed at countering China with an investment of over USD 200 billion in American technology, science, and research under the 'bipartisan legislation' bill. The law was passed with 68-32 votes on Tuesday. As per the reports by CNN, Republicans and Democrats came together in voting for the favour of the bill while independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont was the only Democratic member who opposed it.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who also co-wrote the bill said that this will augment America's scientific power and assist the future generation.

"Will supercharge American innovation and preserve our competitive edge for generations to come," added Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

What is Bipartisan bill?

The bill which will be now presented directly to President Joe Biden is aimed at the growing influence of China. US is ensuring that the country remains on top in the scientific and technical sector and so it passed largest industrial bill in US history. It is clear that US lawmakers are majorly in favour of this legislation resulting in another step in US-China rivalry.

The bill was formed long ago but due to obstruction from Republicans due to frustration over getting additional amendment votes, the decision on voting was getting delayed. According to Schumer, the significant importance of the bill lies in keeping America as a strong competition against countries like China.

Last year, Schumer had proposed Senat Todd Young to provide USD 120 billion for activities at the National Science Foundation, Department of Commerce, the Department of Energy, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Additionally, the bill will also provide USD 52 billion for China-specific bill, semiconductor provisions to bring down the dependence on Chinese companies and technology. The bill was passed out of the Foreign Relations Committee in a 21-1 vote.

"Made in America" to be strengthened

Through this bill, the US is making sure that major production in the country including iron, steel, manufactured products and construction materials used in federally funded infrastructure projects. The Department of Commerce is also included in the bill that will ensure regional tech hub programs with an investment of $10 billion over five years. The programs will have to be located in rural areas. A similar campaign was also started by India under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' after India-China dispute began on Ladakh borders.

