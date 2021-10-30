US Senate Passes Secure Equipment Act Limiting Use Of Chinese Equipment In Telecom Firms

US Senate, on Friday, voted unanimously in favour of new restrictions on Chinese-made equipments being installed in US telecommunication networks, a move that aims at countering surging security threats. While US regulators have already blocked American firms from spending federal grants on equipment from two major Chinese firms-Huawei and ZTE- the newly passed Secure Equipment Act would extend it to private companies. Apart from Huawei and ZTE, the law would apply to a specific number of Chinese Tech giants which US regulators deem to pose an unacceptable risk to national security.

“This bill requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish rules stating that it will no longer review or approve any authorization application for equipment that is on the list of covered communications equipment or services.,” a statement detailing the bill read.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is tasked with monitoring and regulating communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable across the United States. Interestingly, the law would not only deter regulators from approving new requests but also empower them to revoke prior equipment approval to Chinese companies, as per Sky News. The bill was passed by the House last week by a 420-4 vote and now with Senate’s green light, it only requires President Joe Biden’s signature before it could be implemented.

Which companies have been restricted by FCC?

Last year, FCC asserted that Huawei and ZTE-both based in Shenzhen-jeopardized American’s national security. The list was in March expanded to encompass three other Chinese suppliers- Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

Meanwhile, US authorities banned China’s biggest telecom company from operating across the country citing "significant national security concerns,” earlier this week. China Telecom, one of Beijing’s three big state-owned carriers had its license revoked earlier on Tuesday by the US FCC in a major blow against the renowned Chinese business. FCC adopted an order ending China Telecom (Americas) Corporation’s ability to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States. The stringent measure against the state-owned China Telecom Corp was taken because the company was “subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government,” the US FCC said in a press document.

Image: AP