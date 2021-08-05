US Senate Rejects GOP Attempt To Add Mexico Border Wall To Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

The US Senate on August 4 rejected an attempt from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson to tie border wall funding to the bipartisan infrastructure deal. According to a report by The Hill, senators voted 48-49 on the proposal to prohibit the cancellation of border wall contracts. The GOP Proposal needed 60 votes in a bid to be added to the $1 trillion bill, which is expected to pass as soon as this weekend.

As per reports, ahead of the vote, Johnson accused the Biden administration of being in a “complete state of denial” regarding the “crisis” that is on the border. He reportedly said that 285 miles wall needs to be completed to help “secure our homeland” that will help keep Americans safe. However, Democratic Senator Gary Peters said that the funds were never intended for the purpose of the wall.

Peters added that the Biden administration is conducting a comprehensive review of the contracts led by the Department of Defence and Homeland Security. He even urged senators to vote against Johnson’s amendment. But, it is worth mentioning that Senator Joe Manchin, who helped negotiate the bipartisan deal, was the only Democrat to vote for the amendment.

Biden admin cancels two contracts of US-Mexico border

Meanwhile, last month, the Biden administration cancelled two border wall contracts in the Laredo sector of the US-Mexico border. Back then, the officials had said that those sections of the wall are “not necessary to address any life, safety, environmental, or other remediation requirements”. This came after the US President Joe Biden ordered a review of all resources appropriated for construction, and stopped diverting Defense Department funds for the border wall. The Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security, on the other hand, have both reclaimed border wall funds for other projects.

Former US President Donald Trump’s decision to build a US-Mexico border wall was a flashpoint during his administration. In the recent weeks, Trump, backed by Republicans, have blatantly taken aim at Biden for making America’s southern border porous for immigrants. Previously, Trump even pilloried Biden accusing him of having "dismantled America's border defences and incited a flood of illegal immigrants like this country has never seen”.

(Image: AP)

