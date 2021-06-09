US Senate Report Highlights 'faulty Leadership', Information Failure During Capitol Riots

US Federal intelligence agencies failed to properly warn local law enforcement about the storming of the Capitol complex on January 6, despite knowing about it days before the riots, a recent Senate report stated. The bipartisan report released on June 8, highlights that planning and security failure by the country’s top-notch law enforcers led to the violent attacks and also gives recommendations on how to prevent a similar event from happening in the future. The Democrats have hailed the report stating that it supports their call for an independent, 9/11 like investigation into the riot.

'Frontline police were directionless'

The 127-page document claimed that it was due to the folly of top officials, that frontline riot police was left directionless and suffered from brain injuries, chemical burns and broken bones. The riots, which stemmed from the then American President Donald Trump’s reluctance to concede, left five dead and dozens of others wounded. The report was drafted by two Senate committees that analyzed public hearings and interviewed federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies for months for the purpose.

“We found a number of troubling things as a result of our investigation that need to be rectified and need to be rectified quickly,” U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D–Michigan) said during a press call Tuesday.

According to the committee findings, the riot police were not given enough warning that an attack of this colossal magnitude was looming and that they were untrained to handle it. It stated that it was the US Capitol Police, who had an early knowledge that extremist riots were being planned, but failed to relay it across the department. In the aftermath, the committees have given a series of 60+ recommendations on how to prevent another similar riot. The suggestions include, better training, communication and interpretation of intelligence can be implemented quickly amongst other things.

On January 6, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters broke into the Capitol Hill building while a joint Congressional session was underway to certify President Joe Biden's win. At least five people died during the insurrection, including a police officer. The crowd was unhappy with the election results and the certification of Joe Biden as the next US President because they felt the election was rigged in favour of Democrats after being fed misinformation by Trump and his aides.

Image: AP