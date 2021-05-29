US Senate Republicans Block Bill For 9/11 Style Commission To Probe Jan 6 Capitol Riot

In a setback to the US Democrats, Senate Republicans on Friday, blocked a bill to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol Hill riot which took place on January 6, 2021, as per international reports. While 54 senators, including six Republicans, voted in favour of creating the commission, it failed to pass due to the filibuster which mandates the support of 60 senators for passage of a bill. The bill was passed in the US House of Representatives last week, with 35 Republicans joining all the Democrats - passing 252-175 votes in favour.

Republicans block Capitol riot commission

As per reports, Democrats argued that forming a commission, similar to the one created after 9/11, would prevent any repeat of a similar invasion on the Capitol. But Republicans, highly influenced by ex-President Donald Trump said that the riot is already being investigated by congressional panels. The Bill's fate in the Senate was sealed when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his opposition to the commission, signalling a consensus between all Republicans.

On Thursday, President Biden said, "I can't imagine anyone voting against establishing a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol," speaking from outside an ice cream parlour in Ohio. More than 440 suspected participants in the attack have been arrested and officials say they expect to charge another 100, as per reports. The capitol riot has left five dead, including a Capitol police officer.

As Donald Trump continues to be a firm believer that the 'election was stolen' and that he had won the US Presidential election 2020, experts believe that Republicans are falling in line with him due to the massive sway he holds on their electorate. Moreover, even Republicans who do not agree with Trump are concerned that the investigation would reflect poorly on the Republican party as a whole and stretch to 2022, hampering their mid-term elections, as per reports. The Republican party of GOP as it is known is currently split with those backing Trump and those who are distancing themselves from him.

US Capitol siege by Pro-Trump supporters

On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol, and marched into the building, scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, trying to push through doors and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, police stated that five people died including a police officer. Trump, who had egged on supporters to march on the Capitol after making false claims of electoral fraud, was later impeached by the US Congress, but acquitted by the Senate.