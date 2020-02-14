US Senate Passes Nonbinding Resolution To Restrain President Trump From Attacking Iran

The US Senate on Thursday voted to restrain President Donald Trump to unilaterally make any decision regarding waging war against Iran via the 1973 War Powers Act. The Senate had earlier passed the resolution against the same in the House previously. The nonbinding resolution passed on Thursday enjoyed bipartisan support, winning the votes of all 47 Democrats as well as eight Republicans.

The senators who voted in favour of the resolution agreed that Trump should have been forced to seek the approval of federal lawmakers before ordering the January 3 airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Like the House Bill that was passed last month, the Senate resolution is nonbinding, meaning Trump cannot veto it. However, he is neither legally compelled to obey it.

The Senator who introduced the resolution

The Senator who introduced the resolution in the upper house of the US parliament was Tim Kaine (D-VA). "The last thing this country should do is rush into or blunder into another war in the Middle East. And no matter who our president is, no president is smart enough to, on their own, make that kind of a decision without deliberation," said Kaine. "The logic of the idea just gets more and more persuasive the more time that elapses after 9/11," he added.

US curbs Trump’s power

After the unrest between Iran and US escalated in January 2020, passing this resolution was the second attempt on which the two legislative houses have united. They have earlier tried to rein in Trump's war-making power. The first attempt was made in 2019 to bar US support for the Saudi-led coalition's war in Yemen, which Trump vetoed.

War Powers Act of 1973

In an effort to block the US presidents from unilaterally taking the country into a major conflict, the War Powers Act of 1973 was implemented in the closing days of the Vietnam War. This came after the power was used by the then US President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. While the law recognizes that the president has the power to deploy US forces into combat without a formal declaration of war, it requires them to give Congress at least 48 hours notice and establishes a 60-day time limit. Military operations beyond that scope require congressional authorization.

(With ANI Inputs)

