US Senate To Consider LA Mayor Eric Garcetti's Nomination As Ambassador To India

The US Senate on Foreign Relations Committee is considering the appointment of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the ambassador to India today, December 14, according to the committee’s website. Garcetti was nominated by US President Joe Biden in July for the post but since then several nominees were announced after Garcetti appeared before the Senate panel. A Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing has finally been scheduled at 10 am, after more than 5 months, and the mayor’s nomination must be approved by the full US Senate, as per the committee's website.

Garcetti will face questions by the committee made up of 22 senators, and chaired by Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat lawmaker from New Jersey, ANI reports. It consists of both Democrats and Republicans split equally.

Ambitious star of Biden's Democratic Party

Biden has labelled the Mayor of LA as an ambitious star in his Democratic Party, fit to be ambassador to India that shares close interests with the 'Quad' partner United States. Garcetti, a Rhodes scholar who was also an intelligence officer in the US Navy Reserves for over 12 years, has held the position of the mayor in the United States' second-largest city since 2013. Last year, he declined to run for the presidential race. "And should I be confirmed, I'll bring this same energy, commitment, and love for this city to my new role and will forge partnerships and connections that will help Los Angeles," Garcetti had said at the press conference following his nomination. LA Mayor will appear in front of the Senate today alongside Biden's nominee for the ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Armin Blome, and his pick for the ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann.

50-year-old Garcetti who has been enthusiastic about his new role for India’s ambassadorship told the LA Times reporters that he is “grateful for the chance to appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee next week.” The confirmation for Biden’s nominees in the Senate has been rather sluggish over the Democrats and Republican lawmakers tussle on demands for the Biden administration to impose sanctions on the construction of Russian pipeline. They were also looking at a lawsuit involving Garcetti’s former advisor about allegation of sexual harassment which the mayor denies, the representative for Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), the committee chairman, told The LA Times. Republican committee member Ted Cruz can also make an elaborate issue about Garcetti's relationship with Hunter Biden, the President's son. Garcetti’s term as a mayor is set to end in December 2022 and the City Council will name an acting mayor in his place.