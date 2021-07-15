US Senate 'won't Turn Blind Eye' To Human Rights Abuses; Bans All Goods From Xinjiang

In a major jolt for China and its alleged human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups, US Senate on Wednesday has passed legislation to ban the import of products from China's Xinjiang region. According to the new legislation passed in the US Senate, it would create a 'rebuttable presumption' that assumes the goods produced in China's Xinjiang region are made with forced labour. However, according to the United States constitution, the bill has to go through the House of Representatives before US President Joe Biden approves the conversion of the Bill into law.

Republicans suggest President Biden sign the Bill quickly

Though it is not yet clear about the timeline for President Biden consent to the Bill, Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who introduced the legislation called on the House to act quickly. "We will not turn a blind eye to the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) ongoing crimes against humanity, and we will not allow corporations a free pass to profit from those horrific abuses. Once this bill passes the House and is signed by the President, the United States will have more tools to prevent products made with forced labour from entering our nation’s supply chains. We cannot afford any further delay, and I call on my colleagues in the House to promptly send this bill to the US President," said Republican Senator in a statement.

"No American corporation should profit from Chinese abuses"

Meanwhile, Democrat Jeff Merkley, Chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, who introduced the Bill with Marco Rubio, said, "Today the Senate is sending a clear message that the United States will not be complicit in the Chinese government’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims. Merkley, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations maintained, "Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang are being forced into labour, tortured, imprisoned, forcibly sterilized, and pressured to abandon their religious and cultural practices by the Chinese government. No American corporation should profit from these abuses. No American consumers should be inadvertently purchasing products from slave labour."

Chinese firms play a key role in Uyghurs suppression: US

Recently, the United States ban at least 34 Chinese from exporting US-originated produce to their countries. According to the against Uyghur civilians. According to the statement released by the US Commerce Department, all those companies who were sanctioned are involved in activities contrary to the US foreign policy and national security. It noted that these Chinese firms played a major role in continuing the Beijing "genocide and crimes against humanity.