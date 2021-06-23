US Senate's Halts Vote On Congress' Powers To Authorise War Until July

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has halted a vote, until July, on a closely watched effort to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF)that allowed a war in Iraq. The vote, preceded by a debate, was previously scheduled to be held on June 22. But on Tuesday, committee chairman Senator Bob Menendez postponed the vote after Republicans requested a public hearing and classified briefing on the issue. The demanded briefing has been arranged in July and a vote could possibly take place following it.

"We will all have an opportunity to hear directly from the administration and to question State and Defense Department officials concerning the proposed repeal," Menendez said during a committee meeting.

War authorisations

Article 1, Section 8 of the US constitutions awards Congress the power to declare war and raise the armed forces. While, the authority has now shifted to the President, who is the head of the country’s armed forces, the conditions of ‘forever war’ had led to the continuation of the previous AUFMs. This bill in question focuses on the 2002 Iraq AUMF which was issued following the 9/11 attacks. The bill has already been approved by the House of Representatives and has the support of President Joe Biden.

Repeal proponents say it is time to rein in outdated authorities that presidents from both parties have used for a wide range of international military action without congressional approval during the past two decades. However, those who support the continuation of the AUFM have argued that the repeal could dangerously limit presidential powers and send the message that the United States is pulling back from the Middle East.

This comes as the US is continuing to pull out its troops from Afghanistan, which were first placed there following a Congress AUMF. For the last two decades, as many as 28,000 US and NATO troops were stationed in Afghanistan. But last year, the Trump administration inked a tripartite deal with the Afghanistan government and Taliban-Afghan Peace Treaty- vowing to pull out all troops by May. Joe Biden has vowed to pull out troops till September 9 this year.

Image: AP