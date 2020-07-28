Last Updated:

US Senator Tom Cotton Under Fire For Describing Slavery As 'necessary Evil'

US Republican Senator for Arkansas drew criticism from Twitterati after he described slavery as a "necessary evil" on which the American nation was built.

Bhavya Sukheja
As a Republican Senator for the US state of Arkansas reportedly described slavery as a ‘necessary evil’, several people took to Twitter to condemn his comments. On July 26, Senator Tom Cotton, in an interview with a media outlet, rejected the idea that the US was a systematically racist country. He reportedly said that Americans have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of the country because otherwise, they can’t understand the nation. 

While quoting the ‘founding fathers’, the Republican Senator said that the US founders viewed slavery as a ‘necessary evil upon which the union was built’. Cotton’s comments received a lot of hate on Twitter. His comments were even criticised as an attempt to justify the slavery of black people. 

Cotton introduces ‘Save American History Act’ 

Cotton’s comment comes after he introduced the Save American History Act earlier this week. On July 23, the Republican Senator introduced the act, which is aimed at stopping funding for ‘1619', the initiative which bases US history teaching around the first arrivals of slave ships in the US in August of that year. While the project won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary for its founder, it has also been criticised by several conservatives as an attempt to shift focus from American independence to slavery. 

Cotton, who has also been a strong critic of the nationwide anti-racism protests, reportedly called the 1619 project ‘historically flawed’. He even called it a ‘left-wing propaganda’ and added that America is a great and noble country founded on the proposition that all mankind is equal. While speaking to the media outlet, Cotton further said that the county has always struggled to live up to its promise and no country has ever done more to achieve it. 

(Image: @JarBomb/Twitter) 

