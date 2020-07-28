US Senator Tom Cotton Under Fire For Describing Slavery As 'necessary Evil'

As a Republican Senator for the US state of Arkansas reportedly described slavery as a ‘necessary evil’, several people took to Twitter to condemn his comments. On July 26, Senator Tom Cotton, in an interview with a media outlet, rejected the idea that the US was a systematically racist country. He reportedly said that Americans have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of the country because otherwise, they can’t understand the nation.

While quoting the ‘founding fathers’, the Republican Senator said that the US founders viewed slavery as a ‘necessary evil upon which the union was built’. Cotton’s comments received a lot of hate on Twitter. His comments were even criticised as an attempt to justify the slavery of black people.

"Necessary evil" suggests slavery was worth it. Millions of white people achieved prosperity, so it's ok millions of Black people were bought, sold, raped, whipped? Let me be clear, slavery was not necessary in any context—& absolute evil in every context. https://t.co/RlpgyI7Bjo — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 27, 2020

If Tom Cotton said “the Holocaust was a necessary evil” they would force him out and make him publicly resign. Man said “slavery was a necessary evil” and just chillin. No outrage. — ImTwoToBlame (@ThatBlameGuy) July 27, 2020

What Tom Cotton and a distinct segment of Americans want is a national myth that they can use to tell themselves they're uniquely blessed and divinely sanctioned as Americans. That's pretty obviously not history in any real sense; it's a particular kind of story about identity. — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) July 27, 2020

Slavery was evil. Slavery was not necessary. Slavery was not a justifiable means to an end.



Feels like we shouldn’t have to say this in 2020. #VoteThemOuthttps://t.co/wZYb0SrFDT — Robbie Goldstein (@RobbieForChange) July 27, 2020

My ancestors were enslaved. I’d love for @TomCottonAR to look me in the eyes and say it was necessary.



We can’t uproot the ills of structural racism if we ignore the depths of our history. It appears that is just fine with him.



Tom Cotton should resign. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) July 27, 2020

A quick fact check for Senator Tom Cotton.



Slavery was NOT a necessary evil.



It was a Crime Against Humanity.



History. Lesson. Over. pic.twitter.com/4GW8H9YrsH — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 27, 2020

Cotton introduces ‘Save American History Act’

Cotton’s comment comes after he introduced the Save American History Act earlier this week. On July 23, the Republican Senator introduced the act, which is aimed at stopping funding for ‘1619', the initiative which bases US history teaching around the first arrivals of slave ships in the US in August of that year. While the project won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary for its founder, it has also been criticised by several conservatives as an attempt to shift focus from American independence to slavery.

Cotton, who has also been a strong critic of the nationwide anti-racism protests, reportedly called the 1619 project ‘historically flawed’. He even called it a ‘left-wing propaganda’ and added that America is a great and noble country founded on the proposition that all mankind is equal. While speaking to the media outlet, Cotton further said that the county has always struggled to live up to its promise and no country has ever done more to achieve it.

