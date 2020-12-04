US Senator Gets Into Nasty Twitter Spat With Chinese Media Stooge; Foul Insults Exchanged

US Senator Marsha Blackburn on Thursday got into a heated spat with a Chinese media official on Twitter after she said, "China has a 5,000-year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change..." In an earlier tweet, Blackburn publicly thanked outgoing President Trump for banning cotton produced by forced Uyghur labour. Beijing has faced the wrath of international criticism over its treatment of the ethnic minority.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for banning cotton produced by forced Uyghur labor. The U.S. will not support companies that profit off of slave labor. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change... — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

Then, a senior reporter for China’s state-funded outlet, China Daily, slammed the Senator for her comments on Chinese culture, calling her a “lifetime bi***."

"This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen," Chinese stooge Chen Weihua said. "Wonder why the US Congress would have approval rating as low as 9% (according to Gallup)? It is because people like lowlife Marsha Blackburn were there," China Daily’s European Union Bureau Chief added.

Wonder why the US Congress would have approval rating as low as 9% (according to Gallup)? It is because people like lowlife Marsha Blackburn were there. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

The Senator then issued a hard-hitting response, calling Chen a "puppet" of Chinese President Xi Jinping. "From Tiananmen Square to the Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs," she wrote.

The US to block goods from Chinese company

The United States on Wednesday said that it would block imports from a major Chinese producer of cotton goods because of its reliance on workers detained as part of a crackdown on ethnic minorities in China's northwest. Customs and Border Protection issued an order halting shipments from the state-controlled Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Any U.S. company seeking to import goods from the company would have to prove they were not made with the forced labour of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities subjected to the crackdown.

China swiftly denounced the measure, with foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying calling it a deliberate effort to use “false news" to "restrict and suppress relevant Chinese parties and enterprises and curb China’s development." In July, the U.S. Treasury added XPCC to a sanctions list that prohibits Americans from conducting any financial transactions with the company. It is the sixth enterprise from the Uighur region whose goods have been blocked by Customs in recent months.

