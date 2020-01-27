US Senator Kamala Harris Pays Tribute To NBA Legend, Says 'Kobe Transcended Sports'

Democratic US Senator Kamala Harris paid tribute to the tragic death of Basketball player Kobe Bryant in a fatal helicopter crash and said her heart is 'completely broken' for the entire Byrant family. Harris applauded the player and called him 'most brilliant icon of California'. A helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others crashed into a rugged hillside on January 26 outside Los Angeles while flying in foggy conditions.

According to international reports, the impact of the accident scattered debris over an area of a football field. The grief and admiration for the Bryant family poured in from all over the world for the 'sudden loss'. Harris also said that the 41-year-old basketball player 'transcended sports'. Kobe, the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers was travelling to Mamba Sports Academy along with his daughter when the plane crashed in California.

My heart is completely broken for Vanessa, the entire Bryant family, and all those on board. A father, husband, philanthropist, and one of California’s most brilliant icons, Kobe transcended sports.



Let's all hold those we love a little tighter today and every day. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 26, 2020

Trump family offers condolences

US President Donald Trump offered his condolences and expressed grief over the death of legendary American basketball player and his daughter. Trump not only called it 'terrible' but also 'truly great player'. He extended condolences along with her wife, Melania Trump who called it 'tragic crash'.

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

.....Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Thoughts and prayers to the family of #Kobe Bryant and those who lost loved ones in today’s tragic crash. Rest In Peace. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 26, 2020

