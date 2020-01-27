The Debate
US Senator Kamala Harris Pays Tribute To NBA Legend, Says 'Kobe Transcended Sports'

US News

Democratic US Senator Kamala Harris paid tribute to the tragic death of Basketball player Kobe Bryant in a fatal helicopter crash, said her heart is 'broken'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

Democratic US Senator Kamala Harris paid tribute to the tragic death of Basketball player Kobe Bryant in a fatal helicopter crash and said her heart is 'completely broken' for the entire Byrant family. Harris applauded the player and called him 'most brilliant icon of California'. A helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others crashed into a rugged hillside on January 26 outside Los Angeles while flying in foggy conditions.

 According to international reports, the impact of the accident scattered debris over an area of a football field. The grief and admiration for the Bryant family poured in from all over the world for the 'sudden loss'. Harris also said that the 41-year-old basketball player 'transcended sports'. Kobe, the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers was travelling to Mamba Sports Academy along with his daughter when the plane crashed in California. 

Trump family offers condolences

US President Donald Trump offered his condolences and expressed grief over the death of legendary American basketball player and his daughter. Trump not only called it 'terrible' but also 'truly great player'. He extended condolences along with her wife, Melania Trump who called it 'tragic crash'.

Published:
COMMENT
