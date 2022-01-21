US Senator Mitch McConnell Draws Flak From Democrats Over His Remarks About Black Voters

Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader in the United States, has been lambasted by Democrats for referring to African Americans and Americans as two distinct groups in remarks concerning Black voters. The Kentucky Republican made the statement while speaking after Republican senators once again stalled Democrats' voting rights legislation on Capitol Hill on January 19, The Guardian reported. McConnell was asked by reporters for his message to voters after the bill failed and the Senate rejected a change to the filibuster rule that would have made it easier to pass.

The Republican was asked to comment as minority voters are worried that voting restrictions implemented in many states will deter them from voting unless new federal laws are passed. "The concern is unwarranted because data shows that African Americans vote in the same proportion as Americans," McConnell said as per the British news outlet. According to studies, voting restrictions, like those enacted by 19 states last year, disproportionately affect voters of colour.

Diana DeGette, a democratic leader from Colorado, termed McConnell's remark as "disgusting."

"To defend his stance against voting rights, Mitch McConnell is citing “statistics” that “African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans." African-American voters ARE AMERICANS & to suggest otherwise is about as racist as it gets! [sic]," she wrote on Twitter.

"I am no less American than Mitch McConnell. I need you to understand that this is who Mitch McConnell is. Being Black doesn’t make you less of an American, no matter what this craven man thinks," Former Kentucky state senator Charles Booker tweeted. According to Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democratic Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, McConnell's statements were not a slip of the tongue, but rather an accurate portrayal of the Republican party's attitude towards Black people.

Here are some of the tweets by US leaders condemning McConnell's remark

