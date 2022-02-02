US Senator Pledges To Ask Officials At Secret Briefing On Launching Strikes In Afghanistan

Jim Inhofe, the top US Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, has promised to ask officials at a classified briefing on Wednesday about any plans for carrying out over-the-horizon strikes against terrorist targets in Afghanistan. The Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are expected to hold a classified meeting on Afghanistan with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. "I would like to learn more about the current threats posed by terrorist organisations in Afghanistan. Given that, we have performed zero over-the-horizon counterterrorism strikes since August 2021, I would like to hear from top officials on how the administration plans to counter these threats," Inhofe stated in a press release, Sputnik reported.

Despite President Joe Biden's pledge, the administration has taken no action to punish the terrorists who killed 13 American service personnel at Abbey Gate last year, Inhofe claimed. The top Republican leader also stated that he will seek an update on the number of Americans still in Afghanistan since the hefty pullout of forces in mid-August last year. Meanwhile, the Taliban have promised the US to follow the Doha pact and will not allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorists, as per the Russian news agency.

Taliban issued Afghan passports members of terrorist organisations: Afghan envoy

The Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan, Muhammad Zahir Agbar, said in December that the Taliban issued Afghan passports to al-Qaeda and Islamic State members. According to the ambassador, the practice indicates that terrorism is "being legalised" in the country. Milancy Harris, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism, claimed that the terrorist risk to the US homeland from externally directed attacks is at its lowest level since September 11, 2001. However, a number of terrorist groups dedicated to attacking US interests and personnel abroad continue to exist, he added, as per Sputnik.

The US asks Taliban to release American Naval officer held hostage

Earlier on Sunday, January 30, US State Department spokesman Ned Price stated that the Taliban's demand for legitimacy will be hard to accept until US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs is released. The US Naval officer has been held hostage in the war-torn country for the last two years. Meanwhile, Presiden Biden also asked the Taliban to release Frerichs, who is said to be the last American hostage by the militants.

