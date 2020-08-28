US Senator Rand Paul Says He Was Attacked By 'angry Mob' Near White House

US Senator Rand Paul was confronted by anti-racism protesters while leaving White House after the Republican National Convention 2020 on Friday, August 28. While the crowd shouted for the lawmaker from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of 26-year-old African-American Breonna Taylor, Paul said on Twitter that he “got attacked” by an “angry mob”. He then thanked the law enforcement officers of the DC Police Department for ‘saving’ their lives.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

The video from the confrontation of Black Lives Matter protesters with the legislator and his wife later emerged on social media that showed dozens of people surrounding the duo only to be flanked by the Metro Police after midnight. In the clip, the demonstrators can be heard shouting “No Justice, No Peace” and “Say Her Name” before one appeared to briefly clash with an officer, pushing him and his bike backwards leading to the officer hitting Paul’s shoulder.

Law enforcement officials directed the protesters to step aside and demonstrate on the sidewalks. Thousands of US citizens are still angered over the death of the emergency medical tech, who was shot multiple times on March 13 after the police officers crashed into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant under a narcotics investigation.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Trump talks about ‘American Dream’

The incident took place when Trump gave his speech after formal acceptance of renomination. While the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum, US President Donald Trump talked about the ‘American Dream’ during his RNC 2020 speech. Saying that the November elections will be the adjudicating factor if the US citizens will "save" the American dream, Trump lashed out on the socialist agenda of the rival Democrats that according to him will “demolish” the destiny.

However, with growing cases of police brutality and deaths of African Americans, the protesters across the nation have been targeting the Republican government. It still remains unclear why the demonstrators made physical contact with Paul, who along with his wife did not suffer any injuries and continued walking.

