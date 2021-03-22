US Senator Says Atlanta Shooting Looks 'racially Motivated', Asks For Deeper Investigation

US Senator Tammy Duckworth on Sunday said the shooting that took place in Atlanta earlier last week “looks racially motivated” to her as she called for “deeper investigation” into the crime. Duckworth’s comment comes after FBI Director Chris Wray suggested initial assessment of the spa shooting doesn’t point toward hate crime. Duckworth, who spoke to CBS over the weekend, said she has sent a letter to Wray and to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking for deeper investigation into crimes that involve Asian Americans to see how many crimes have been underreported as a hate crime.

Words have consequences.



Offensive names such as the "China virus" have led to innocent people getting hurt solely because of the color of their skin and it has to stop.



I'm proud to join my colleagues in introducing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. READ | Ex-roommate says Atlanta suspect feared self-harm March 22, 2021

Duckworth said that the shooting looks racially motivated to her and she wants to see a deeper investigation. Duckworth called for investigation into other crimes against Asian Americans to see if those are racially motivated. The Democratic Senator said crimes against Asian Americans that have been categorised as hate crime have seen a massive surge in the recent past. Duckworth told CBS that last year alone crimes against Asian Americans rose by 150% in major cities, adding this despite many of these crimes go under-reported.

What happened in Atlanta?

Last Thursday, a man in his early 20s carried out a series of shootings at various locations in Atlanta. The man named Robert Aaron Long stormed three different spas across the city, where he shot and killed eight people, mostly Asian Americans. According to reports, at around 5:00 pm local time on March 18, Long entered Young's Asian Massage near Woodstock and killed four people. About an hour later, Long attacked two other spas located opposite to each other on Piedmont Road, killing four others. Of the eight people who were killed in the shootings, six were Asian American women.

Robert Long’s arrest

Long was arrested not so long after he committed the massacre. As soon as the police received a call about the crime they shared a picture of Long on social media urging the general public to provide some information. Long’s family identified him and shared his phone number with the police. The police traced down Long’s cell phone and arrested him after a short chase.

What was Long’s motive?

According to reports, the real motive behind the crime is still unknown but some suggest that it could be racially motivated as he particularly targetted Asian-run spas. However, investigators have said that Long told them he is a religious man and saw those spas as temptation and wanted to eliminate them because of his "addiction to sex". But investigation into the crime is still underway and new points could emerge as it continues.