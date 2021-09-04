US Senator To Introduce Bill Seeking Congressional Gold Medals For 13 Killed In Kabul

On Friday, 3 September, US Senator Steve Daines said that the 13 American troops martyred in the Kabul attack last month, should be awarded Congressional Gold Medals for their exemplary services. He said that soon he will be introducing a Bill for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Daines stated that it's fitting for Congress to recognise the supreme sacrifice of 13 brave soldiers who gave their all to protect Americans and their allies. The fallen young service members were involved in assisting a chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans who helped the US war effort and were fleeing the Taliban after their return to power last month.

Bill to be introduced later this month

Congressional Gold Medals are the highest award bestowed by the US Congress for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions, both in the military and civilian realms. According to a report by The Hill, the Bill is expected to be introduced later this month after the Senate returns from recess. The House lawmakers said the fallen soldiers deserve to be awarded posthumously as they exemplified extreme bravery and valour while being on duty.

However, at present, Daines is the only sponsor of the Bill and looking for co-sponsors for the legislation from both sides of the aisle. Daines is a Republican who represents the US state of Montana.

US ends 20-year-long war in Kabul.

On 29 August, US President Joe Biden, along with the first lady, travelled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to attend the "dignified transfer "of the fallen troops and met their families. The deceased ranged in age group of 20 to 31, which included a 20-year-old Marine from Wyoming who was expecting his first child in three weeks.

Among the deceased was a 22-year-old Navy corpsman who, in his last FaceTime conversation with his mother, had assured that he would stay safe, AP reported. Acknowledging their supreme sacrifice, Biden said that the 13 service members were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals while saving the lives of others.

On Monday, 30 August, the US announced the completion of its massive evacuation operations in Afghanistan. President Biden said that the US completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, evacuating over 120,000 people to safety. The last American soldier- Major General Chris Donahue boarded a US C-17 aircraft on 30 August, marking the end of the 20-year-long US mission in Kabul.

(Image: AP)