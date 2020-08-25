US Senator Urges Supporters To 'fast A Meal' To Fund Poll Campaign, Netizens Enraged

A US Senator has been facing flak for her controversial fundraising pitch as she allegedly asked her supporters to even skip a meal if possible to fund her election campaign. A video from the campaign of Arizona Senator Martha McSally is doing rounds on the internet in which she can be heard asking her supporters to “invest” in the campaign with a dollar or “fast a meal” to donate the saved amount.

"We're doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out. But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars if you can fast a meal and give what that would be,” said the Republican lawmaker.

The communication director of McSally’s campaign, Caroline Anderegg, said the clip as “selectively edited” and accused the team of Mark Kelly, an American astronaut contesting Senate elections from Arizona, of pushing the “non-story” for retweets. Anderegg accused Democrats and the Kelly campaign of “misleading character assassination” on McSally, saying the Republican senator has written checks to people who can't afford their groceries.

Arizona Senator @MarthaMcSally, who is down five points in the polls vs @CaptMarkKelly, suggests to her supporters that they “fast a meal” and give her campaign the money that they saved from fasting. pic.twitter.com/MrH2DXax8d — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 22, 2020

Netizens blast McSally

However, social media was not in a mood to let McSally off the hook so easily and asked her spokesperson to share the unedited video. While some netizens accused the Senator of showing no empathy for the families struggling with unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic, others asked how a direct quote from the audio could be misinterpreted. Check some of the reactions:

It’s a literal clip of her saying that sentence. Please explain what context was cut out that makes it ok to ask people to skip a meal to send her money — jlanza (@JLanza01) August 22, 2020

Imagine telling people to not feed their family during a pandemic. The GOP really doesn't care. Zero empathy — Christina (@CVillearreal) August 22, 2020

Can we see the "unedited" version?



(Hint: There's none!) — 📩🗳 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟯: 7️⃣1️⃣🗳📩 (@twidark1) August 22, 2020

