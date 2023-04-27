US Senators Introduce Bill To Ban Kids Under 13 From Social Media

A new federal bill has been introduced that establishes a national minimum age for social media use, reported CNN on Wednesday. This new bill would require tech companies to get parents’ consent before creating accounts for children. This bill would also be reflecting over the trends at all levels of government to restrict how Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other platforms engage with young users. The US legislation proposed by a bipartisan group of US senators has tried to focus to address "what policymakers, mental health advocates and critics of tech platforms say is a mental health crisis fueled by social media", reported CNN.

According to Hawaii Democratic Senator Brian Schatz, an architect of the federal bill, Congress have to protect kids from social media harm. “Social media companies have stumbled onto a stubborn, devastating fact,” said Schatz while talking to the press on Wednesday. Further, he added: "The way to get kids to linger on the platforms and to maximise profit is to upset them — to make them outraged, to make them agitated, to make them scared, to make them vulnerable, to make them feel helpless, anxious [and] despondent.”

What is this US bill Protecting Kids on Social Media Act?

As per the draft text of the US bill, there are some important points that they have addressed and they are as follows:

Social media platforms would be barred from letting kids below the age of 13 create accounts or interact with other users, though children would still be permitted to view content without logging into an account. Tech platforms covered by the legislation would also have to obtain a parent or guardian’s consent before creating new accounts. The companies would be banned from using teens’ personal information to target them with content or advertising, though they could still provide limited targeted recommendations to teens by relying on other contextual cues.

Further, this year US states such as Arkansas and Utah have been practising such similar bills that become law this year. Most of the major social media companies have already banned children younger than 13 from their platforms, under the federal children’s privacy law known as COPPA. However, the enforced restriction has been a challenge. Meanwhile, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, a leading Republican co-sponsor, said: "Existing ways of ensuring kids are not underage online are too easily circumvented."