US Senators Introduce Bill To End Reliance On China For Rare-earth Minerals

A new bill on Friday was introduced in the US Senate that would force defence contractors to stop buying rare earth minerals from China by 2026. According to a press release, the law, proposed by Democrat Mark Kelly and Republic Tom Cotton, would aim to ensure that the US can guarantee its supplies of rare-earth minerals. Known as the Restoring Essential Energy and Security Holdings Onshore for Rare Earths Act of 2022, the bill would force the Pentagon to create a permanent stockpile of the strategic minerals.

“The Chinese Communist Party has a chokehold on global rare-earth element supplies, which are used in everything from batteries to fighter jets. Ending America’s dependence on the CCP for extraction and processing of these elements is critical to winning the strategic competition against China and protecting our national security,” said Tom Cotton.

“Our bipartisan bill will strengthen America’s position as a global leader in technology by reducing our country’s reliance on adversaries like China for rare earth elements," said Mark Kelly.

As per the press note, the bill aims to protect America from the threat of rare-earth element supply disruptions, encourage domestic production of those elements, and reduce our reliance on China. The law would require the departments of the Interior and Defense to create a “strategic reserve” of rare earth minerals by 2025. The reserve would be tasked with responding to the needs of the army, the tech sector and other essential infrastructure “for one year in the event of a supply disruption”.

Additionally, the law also aims to ensure greater transparency on the origins of the components, restricts the use of rare-earth minerals from China in “sophisticated” defence equipment. It urges the Commerce Department to investigate Beijing’s “unfair” trade practices.

'Another political move to contain China's growth'

On the other hand, reacting to the introduction of the bill, Chinese experts have said that this is another political move of the US against the backdrop of its attempt to contain China’s growth. However, the experts added that the law will not obstruct the development of China’s rare-earth sector. According to Global Times, they also added that it is not a surprising move given the US’ series of moves aiming to set up its own rare-earth supply chain.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the US rely on China’s supply of rare earth mineral, a crucial raw material for high-tech products including weapons. According to Global Times, China holds 44 million tons of rare earth reserves, accounting for over 37% of the global stockpile. Back in 2020, China produced around 140,000 tons of rare earth, accounting for nearly 60% of global output.

