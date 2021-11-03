US Senators Seek Response From GAO On Carbon Emission Of Biden’s Trip To Attend COP26

Several top US Republican senators took a dig at President Joe Biden's trip to Glasgow with his staff using vehicles that account for a large amount of carbon to reach the scheduled place, news agency Sputnik reported on Tuesday. The Republican Senators including Joni Ernst, Tom Cotton and Shelley Capito also sought a response from Government Accountability Office (GAO) to provide a detailed accounting of all the carbon emissions scattered while attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland. "On November 1, President Biden, along with 13 of his cabinet members and high-ranking Administration officials, are travelling to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP26). One of the primary focuses of COP26 is identifying opportunities to reduce carbon emissions," read the letter shared by Ernst on the microblogging platform.

Have a look at the tweet of Joni Ernst:

Climate Czar John Kerry has jetted off to yet another climate meeting overseas…using fossil-fueled transportation on the taxpayers’ dime. ✈️



I’m working to expose the Biden Administration’s blatant climate hypocrisy. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nSGorYmmpR — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 2, 2021

"We write Lo you today requesting that the U.S.Government Accountability Office (GAO) collect and provide information to Congress on the total amount of carbon emissions required to transport President Biden, the 13. U.S. political appointees, and any and all Administration support staff who attend this conference." According to FOX News, the grand event would be attended by nearly thirty thousand individuals, thus making the event a hotspot for the spread of the COVID virus. "While President Biden continues to target American energy with harmful policies. he and his staff continue to rely on fossil-fuel transportation. In the interest of transparency. we would like an answer to Understand the total amoUlll of emissions linked to the transportation to and from COP26 for Biden Administration officials," the letter reads.

Senators slam Biden for giving Nord to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Apart from slamming the Biden administration for using carbon-emitting vehicles, the US Senators also took a dig at Biden for revoking the license for the Keystone pipeline and provisionally banning the sale of oil and gas leases on federal lands. They also slammed Biden for lifting sanctions on Russia allowing it to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It is worth mentioning during the UN Climate Summit Biden announced that the United States has launched together with its 75 partners a 4 billion-dollar investment plan to battle climate change.

Notably, world leaders, climate campaigners, and activists worldwide are attending the UN conference, which was postponed by a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The global event is scheduled from October 31 to November 12. The Summit has been attended by Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries.

