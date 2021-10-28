US Senators Urge Joe Biden Not To Impose CAATSA On India; Call For Stronger Bilateral Ties

Amid fears of deteriorating relations with India, US Senators including John Cornyn, Brad Sherman and Mike Waltz have urged the Biden administration to waive possible sanctions on India. Notably, the Senators were stressing their views on the possible sanctions on India for buying the S-400 defence missile system from Russia. While urging US President Joe Biden, the Senators stress the possible sanctions could hamper the relations with New Delhi. It is worth mentioning that India signed a deal with Moscow to supply five of the surface-to-air missile systems worth $5.5 billion in 2018. The purchase was made in response to the mounting tensions between China and Pakistan. India made a down payment and plans to complete the purchase by 2025. The systems are expected to be delivered later this year.

According to Section 231 of 'Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act' (CAATSA), any country involved in the sale and purchase of a defence system and intelligence equipment with Moscow have to face sanctions from the United States. As of now, the US has imposed sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia. While speaking at a virtual forum organised by US India Business Council and US-India Friendship Council, advocacy groups, US Senator John Cornyn, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, Congressman Brad Sherman of California and Congressman Mike Waltz of Florida, a powerful Republican leader, called Biden to hold back its decision to penalise New Delhi under CAATSA.

India agreed to purchase US military equipment worth $3.4 billion

Citing India's stance over recent defence purchases from Russia, Republic Senator Cornyn said New Delhi has already slashed its transactions with Moscow by more than 50 per cent in the last five years. He also stressed India agreed to purchase US military equipment worth $3.4 billion last year. He said New Delhi has taken significant steps to reduce its purchases of Russian military equipment. Also, Cornyn stressed the rising tensions between India, China and Pakistan. "What gives me confidence is that India has taken significant steps to reduce its reliance on Russian military equipment and has shown an interest in purchasing equipment from the United States," he said.

"I think, not waiving these sanctions would achieve nothing, and perhaps derail the hard-earned progress that we've made to strengthen our military cooperation," the Senator from Texas added, as quoted by ANI.

Senators call for stronger US-India ties

It is worth mentioning the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey for buying the same equipment last year. Stressing the headache like the situation with Turkey, Waltz said, "I want to avoid a situation where we are with Turkey right now and that they've continued to forge ahead with those procurements to the point that we had to pull back some of our most advanced systems, namely, the Joint Strike Fighter and it really has become a hindrance to our interoperability."

Apart from advocating the Biden administration to withdraw their plan to sanction India under CAATSA, the lawmakers stressed that Washington needs to strengthen its relationship with India to keep China and the Taliban under check. Besides, the Senators also called for an alliance between New Delhi and Washington in order to counter China's aggression in some of the allies of the US.

