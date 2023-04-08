US Sends Nuclear-powered Guided-missile Submarine To Middle East Amid Tensions With Iran

On April 8, the Pentagon declared that it had dispatched the USS Florida, a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine, to the Red Sea in order to aid the US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain. According to a report from the Cradle, "The USS Florida brings an additional layer of flexibility, readiness, survivability, and capacity, and we appreciate this resource in the CENTCOM region," stated Joe Buccino, a representative for US Central Command (CENTCOM), the Pentagon division responsible for overseeing West and Central Asia.

US Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement that "it is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability". In an unusual move, the Pentagon released a photograph of the USS Florida, as it passed through the Suez Canal on its way to the Persian Gulf. Typically, the US military keeps the locations of its submarines confidential while they are in transit. Some analysts believe that the Pentagon's decision to make a public display of its submarine's deployment is an effort to bolster its presence in the region and discourage insurgent groups from attacking US and allied forces.

What is the reason behind this decision?

Last week, the Pentagon announced that it was preparing to send a squadron of A-10 planes to West Asia, in response to a deadly attack on US bases in Syria's oil-rich region. The attack claimed the life of one US contractor and left at least a dozen troops severely injured. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed to take all necessary measures to defend US personnel and to respond to the attack at a time and place of their choosing. The move is seen as a signal of Washington's commitment to protecting its forces in the region and deterring further attacks.

According to anonymous American officials who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon has received intelligence suggesting that Iran is planning more attacks in the region in the near future. The USS Florida's deployment to West Asia comes on the heels of a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing. The two nations, long-time adversaries, are attempting to reconcile, thanks in part to China's diplomacy. Riyadh had kept these negotiations a secret from the United States. The disclosure of the talks has caught the US off guard. This isn't speculation. It is a point which the CIA Director William Burns himself made during his recent trip to Riyadh.

In a significant shift, Saudi Arabia is also working to restore ties with Syria with the help of Russian support, a move that has caught the attention of Washington, its longstanding Arab ally in the region. The Saudis are also looking to end the war in Yemen. Reports suggest that officials are planning a visit to Sanaa next week, in what is being viewed as another landmark development and partly attributed to the rapprochement with Iran.

Why does the US care about the Persian Gulf?

As one follows these developments, an obvious question pops to the mind. Why does the US care about a region that is on the other side of the world? The Persian Gulf is a region of strategic importance to the United States for several reasons. First and foremost, the region is a major source of oil, which is essential to the US economy and global energy security. The Persian Gulf states are home to some of the world’s largest oil reserves and are responsible for about one-third of global oil production. The US has been heavily dependent on oil imports from the Persian Gulf for decades and is keen to maintain access to these resources, although US' dependency has gone down significantly, thanks to the Shale gas revolution.

Secondly, the Persian Gulf is a vital transit point for global trade, particularly for oil and natural gas. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is one of the most important chokepoints in the world, through which about one-third of global seaborne oil passes. The US has a strong interest in ensuring that this crucial transit route remains open and secure.