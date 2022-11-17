US Sentences Chinese Spy To 20 Years In Prison For Trying To Steal Trade Secrets

In the United States, the Justice Department on Wednesday stated that a court in Cincinnati, Ohio, had sentenced the first Chinese intelligence officer and be extradited to the US to 20 years in prison for plotting to steal trade secrets from aviation companies. According to a release from the department, the 42-year-old Yanjun Xu received a 20-year jail term. In accordance with court records, Xu targeted American aviation businesses, persuaded staff members to visit China, and requested their confidential information on behalf of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated, "proven at trial, the defendant, a Chinese government intelligence officer, used a range of techniques to attempt to steal technology and proprietary information from companies based in both the U.S. and abroad."

Furthermore, Kenneth L. Parker, the Southern District of Ohio's attorney, said, “This case sends a clear message: we will hold accountable anyone attempting to steal American trade secrets.” Parker added that to steal American science and technology, Xu planned his scheme. He will serve a significant amount of time in federal prison because of the meticulous work of the FBI, GE Aviation, and the trial team, as per the attorney.

US sentences Chinese spy

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, "This case is just the latest example of the Chinese government’s continued attacks on American economic security – and, by extension, our national security." In order to enhance its own commercial and military aviation capabilities at the cost of an American corporation, the Chinese government assigned an officer of its espionage service to acquire U.S. trade secrets, Wary highlighted.

The release stated that on November 5, 2021, a federal jury in Cincinnati found Xu guilty of conspiring to steal trade secrets, economic espionage, and both attempted economic espionage and attempted trade secret theft.

Xu was a professional intelligence officer who joined the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), China's intelligence and security organization, in 2003 and advanced to the position of deputy division director. Xu targeted certain businesses in the US and internationally that are regarded as leaders in the aviation industry, as per court records and trial testimony, starting at least in December 2013.

How did the Chinese spy work?

To trick airline workers and gather information, Xu utilized front firms, aliases, and institutions. He located employees of the firms and persuaded them to visit China, frequently at first pretending that they were going to make a lecture at a university. Along with covering the participants' travel expenses, Xu and others also gave them stipends.

The MSS and China's aviation organisations implemented the plan in perfect alignment. While the airline personnel, who served as his "guests," were being brought to dinner by the MSS, Xu collaborated with other members of the MSS to hack or copy computers in hotel rooms.

Xu was upfront about his attempts to gain both trade secrets for commercial aircraft and intelligence concerning the US military.

For the advantage of the Chinese government, Xu tried to steal technology associated with GE Aviation's unique composite aviation engine fan module, which no other business has ever been able to copy.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)