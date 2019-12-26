US: Series Of Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Wounded In North Carolina City

In a series of shooting in North Carolina City over a span of two days that claimed the lives of two people and left seven people with injuries, police have been looking for clues and suspects. According to reports, police were also looking into a drive-by attack that took place on Christmas eve. The police said that the firing that happened in the drive-by shooting outside a strip mall resulted in six men getting injured out of which three men were critical. The High Point Police Department said that by December 25 all six men were stable, adding that the shooters were yet to be apprehended.

Trying to determine if shootings were connected

High Point Police department chief, Chris Weisner, said that authorities handling the investigation were trying to find out if the Christmas eve shooting was in any way related to the shooting incident that happened a day before in which two people lost their lives. Weisner further added that there was no established connection but investigations were underway to look into it. Weisner said that a third shooting had taken place which claimed the life of an 18-year-old victim, adding that it was most probably an isolated incident. He declined to divulge any details but said that a few arrests had been made in relation to the crime. The High Point police chief said that it was unusual for shootings to happen in such a short span of time in High Point, a city that houses about 1,12,000 people, lying between the Winston-Salem and Greensboro int he Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina.

Shooting in Chicago's side

A meet intended to honour the victim of an earlier shooting in Chicago's south side turned violent when thirteen people were wounded after a gunman opened fire, informed the Police on December 22. According to reports, Marciano White, 37, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and was arrested a short distance from where the party was being held. The victims were in the age groups 16 to 48. 12 people were in local hospitals being treated for their injuries. The gunman randomly fired shots as they exited the party.

(With inputs from agencies)