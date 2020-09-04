US: Seven Police Officers Involved In Arrest, Death Of Black Man Suspended

Seven police officers have been suspended on September 3 over the arrest and death due to asphyxiation of a Black man Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York. Triggering fresh anger among the Black Lives Matter activists, the footage released of the incident that took place in March has been denoted as an act of racism even by the city’s Mayor.

The 41-year-old Black man had died on March 30 after the life support was taken off from him nearly a week after a group of law enforcement officers encountered him while he was running naked through the street. The released footage shows the police put a hood over Prude’s head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for at least two minutes until he couldn’t breathe.

Despite the gruesome details, Prude’s death in March lacked to receive public attention until the family held a news conference on September 2 and released the police bodycam video along with the written reports they had acquired through police records requests.

Prude’s brother said he was ‘lynched’

In the news conference, Daniel Prude’s brother Joe Prude said that he had called for the assistance of police officers to get Daniel some not for him to get ‘lynched’. Joe also posed a question about how many brothers will have to face the brutality until society understands the need for it to stop.

The video has clearly revealed that Daniel had removed his clothes and was lying on the ground, handcuffed. The 41-year-old can be seen agitated in the video and shouting as his head is hit on the pavement in handcuffs and at one instance claiming “Give me your gun, I need it”.

“I placed a phone call for my brother to get help. Not for my brother to get lynched,” Joe Prude said. “How did you see him and not directly say, ‘The man is defenseless, buck naked on the ground. He’s cuffed up already. Come on.’ How many more brothers gotta die for society to understand that this needs to stop?”

It was after this when the police officers put a white “spit hood” over his head to prevent detainees saliva to be transmitted as the arrest was made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when New York had emerged as an epicentre. Daniel can be constantly seen demanding for it to be removed and is heard saying “trying to kill me”. But, officers can be seen getting concerned when the man stopped his movements and fell silent.

Later, medical examiner reportedly concluded that daniel’s death was a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

Image/Inputs: AP



