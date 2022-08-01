US: Shooting During Brawl In Downtown Orlando Injures Seven, Investigation Underway

At least seven people sustained injuries after an unidentified assailant started shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police informed. All seven victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. The violence erupted on Sunday after a large fight broke out, Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said.

Briefing the media, Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

According to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive, US had had witnessed at least 381 mass shootings this year. That's an average of more than 1.7 mass shootings every day.

17-year-old stabbed in Minnesota

A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.

“We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” Knudson said.

The knife attack happened on a difficult-to-access section of the river near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream.

A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota, died. Two of the other victims were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, and two others were taken there by ambulance. The sheriff's office said Sunday that the condition of all four surviving victims — a woman and three men in their 20s — ranged from serious to critical. They suffered stab wounds to their chests and torsos.