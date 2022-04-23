US Shooting Injures Four; DC Police Finds Suspected Man Dead In An Apartment

Following a shooting that took place in northwest Washington on Friday further wounding four people, the DC police department in response to an "active threat" is searching for suspects including a 23-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The shooting which took place on Friday afternoon left 4 people injured including three adults and a minor girl who are presently undergoing treatment. Addressing a press conference about the same, assistant chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, Stuart Emerman informed that suspects are being searched further describing the 23-year-old man Raymond Spencer as a "person of interest" in connection to the shooting.

The suspect has been located deceased inside of a residence in the area of Conn Ave and Van Ness St, NW.



The shelter in place has now ended.



Thank you to our community for your cooperation and thank you to our DC government and federal partners for your assistance today. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 23, 2022



Following the search operation, the suspected man has been located deceased inside a residence in the area of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street, NW following which multiple firearms and a large quantity of ammo were recovered inside the fifth-floor apartment where the suspect was found dead. The shelter in place has now ended.

Speaking about the four injured people, two women, a man, and a minor girl are being treatment gunshot wounds. One of the women in her mid-60s was grazed by a bullet, but did not have to go to the hospital, informed the police chief in the media briefing.

After a reported shooting at around 3:20 PM on the 2900 block of Van Ness Street in Washington DC, police started searching several apartments and building in the area looking for an assailant who was on a run further asking the people in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness areas to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Huge law enforcement was also present in the area including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Notably, the University of the District of Columbia, whose campus is about 1,000 feet away had also issued a shelter in place order.

