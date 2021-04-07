US Shooting: Two Wounded After Navy Medic Opens Fire At Sailors, Gunman Shot Dead

Two sailors were shot and wounded by a navy medic on April 6, at a military facility. As per the police and Navy officials, the medic then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed by the security forces. Identified as 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, the police is unclear about the reason that made him open fire at the facility, which is located in an office park in Frederick, Maryland. According to the reports by AP, Frederick Police Lt. Andrew Alcorn said, “We’re still trying to sort through stacks of paper ... to figure out exactly what the motive would be”.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando told that the two sailors were shot with a rifle inside the facility. The shooter then drove to the base and was stopped half-mile into the installation at a parking lot by the base’s police force. The police had to shoot and kill him when he pulled out a weapon.

(A crime scene technician stands near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Image Credits: AP)

(Police stand around an area cordoned off by police tape on Progress Court, near the scene of a shooting at a business park, in Frederick. Image Credits: AP)

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said that the two sailors were airlifted to the hospital. He informed that the investigators will be looking for the reason as to why he shot the sailor and will do as much as possible. “(I) don’t know his mental status at the time, and we’re certainly going to find all that out,” Talley said.

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor issues a statement

Woldesenbet was assigned to Fort Detrick but he lived out of town. Fort Detrick, which encompasses about 1,300 acres and is located in the city of Fredrick, is a home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory. It also houses several federal civilian biodefense labs. According to the reports by AP, nearly 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor highlighted that it would not be unusual for a military member to be off base and work with a private firm that is involved with the US government. He said, “When these incidents happen in other places, you’re always grateful that it’s not your community. But you always know, perhaps in the back of your mind, that that’s just luck — that there isn’t any reason why it couldn’t happen here. And today it did”.

(Image Credits: AP)